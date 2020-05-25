India News | 4 More CRPF Personnel Test Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Four more cases of coronavirus have been reported among the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, taking the total COVID-19 count in the force to 363 on Monday.

All the new cases have been reported from Delhi, said the CRPF. At present, there are 141 active cases while two people have succumbed to the infection.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,430 Positive Cases, 38 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

So far, 220 CRPF personnel have recovered from the coronavirus.

India on Monday witnessed the highest ever spike of 6,977 positive cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 to 1,38,845, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | Earthquake in Manipur: 5.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Moirang, Tremors Felts in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram.

With 154 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 now stands at 4,021 in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)