Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 12 (ANI): A day after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami resigned from his position, four more MLAs have offered to give their seats for him in the hill state.

Dhami has lost Uttarakhand Assembly elections from his own Khatima constituency despite BJP's thumping victory in the state.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation for Kin of Adult Deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for Minors.

He was defeated by Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes. Dhami got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent as against Kapri who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent.

Following the poll results, two MLAs including Champawat MLA Kailash Gahatodi and Kapkot MLA Suresh Gadiya also extended their support to the chief minister and offered to give up their seats for him.

Also Read | Odisha MLA Prasanta Kumar Jagadev Rams Car into Crowd in Khurda, Several injured (Watch Video).

"After Champawat MLA Kailash Gahatodi and Kapkot MLA Suresh Gadiya, four more BJP MLAs have now offered to give up their seats for acting CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Half a dozen MLAs are ready to leave their seats for the CM," BJP's state media in-charge Manveer Chauhan told ANI.

The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, bagging 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)