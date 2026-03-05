Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 5 (ANI): Kerala Leader of Opposition and Congress leader VD Satheesan on Thursday accused the Left Democratic Front-led state government of running false campaign against United Democratic Front by spending money from the state exchequer.

Satheesan further announced that he will be continuing his 30-day Puthuyuga Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram today, adding that a valedictory session will be held on Saturday, in which LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will participate.

"The Public Relations department of the Government of Kerala is giving false campaign to the newspapers against the UDF by spending the money from the state exchequer... Some media are receiving this amount, and they are propagating against the UDF government... We will fight against it legally and politically... The BJP will never come to power in Kerala... I am completing my 30-day Puthuyuga Yatra today in Trivandrum. The day after tomorrow, a valedictory session will be held, and the LoP from Delhi, Rahul Gandhi, will participate in this meeting," Satheesan told reporters.

This comes after the state unit of Kerala Congress on Sunday held a preliminary discussion with the party's Screening Committee to decide on the names of potential candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. The names will subsequently be sent to the central election committee, said the party's state president, Sunny Joseph.

Speaking to the media, Joseph said, "We have sent people to many places. We have held discussions in many places in Kerala. We have given recommendations to many places. We held discussions and gave recommendations. We will submit the recommendations. Nothing more. High Command will decide all that."

On the criteria of the candidate selection process, Joseph said that, "There are several criteria. Winnability will be the utmost criteria."

Kerala is set to hold elections in the first half of this year, with the main fight between the LDF and UDF; meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is also in fray to compete against both alliances. (ANI)

