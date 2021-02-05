Aizawl, Feb 5 (PTI) Four more people, including a three-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's caseload to 4,380, a health official said on Friday.

Three cases were reported in Aizawl district and one in Lunglei, he said.

The state now has 29 active cases, while 4,342 people have recovered from the disease and nine patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

Mizoram has so far tested 2,12,737 samples for COVID- 19, including 1,314 on Thursday, he said.

A total of 10,044 people have been vaccinated to date, including 49 on Friday, he added. COR ACD

