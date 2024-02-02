Noida, Feb 2 (PTI) Four people, including a married couple, were found dead at their Noida residence on Friday, with suffocation believed to be the cause of their death, police said.

The deceased were found inside their single-room rented accommodation in Tusyana village located within the Ecotech 3 police station limits, an officer said.

They were identified as Chandresh Singh, his wife Nisha, brother Rajesh and sister Babli -- all in their 20s -- Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Noida 3) Sumit Shukla said.

"Police were alerted about the incident around 7 pm," he added.

The neighbours raised an alarm after a foul smell started emanating from the room, Shukla said.

Police said the deceased, who hailed from Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh and were daily-wage earners, prima facie appeared to have died of suffocation.

"Apparently, they had kept potatoes on a gas stove for boiling in the kitchen area of the single-room residence on Thursday night and forgot to turn off the stove. Eventually, the gas leaked," Shukla told PTI.

The family members of the deceased have been contacted and further legal proceedings are underway, he added.

