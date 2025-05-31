New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Four people, including three minor siblings, were injured after a CNG cylinder exploded at a godown in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri area on Saturday, an official said.

The explosion occurred around 4:30 pm at a storage-and-repair unit, when a cylinder reportedly burst during a repair operation, he added.

"The blast was so intense that it broke the iron gate of the godown, causing debris to hit three children -- aged four, seven and nine years -- who were playing outside. A 25-year-old worker, Arshad, who was inside the facility, also sustained injuries," a senior police officer said.

All the injured persons were rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for treatment and their condition is stable, he added.

The godown was reportedly being used to store and repair old CNG cylinders.

Police said no fire followed the blast, but the shockwave from the explosion caused damage to the structure and nearby properties.

Crime and Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) teams have inspected the site and samples have been collected for examination, the officer said.

"Legal action has been initiated against the owner of the godown. Appropriate sections under law are being invoked. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the repair work was being carried out in violation of safety norms," he added.

