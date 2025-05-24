A major fire broke out at a factory in Sector 2, DSIDC Bawana, in Delhi early on Saturday morning, May 24. News agency ANI reported that seventeen fire tenders were rushed to the scene to contain the blaze. The situation escalated after a series of blasts led to the collapse of the building. As of now, no injuries have been reported. A video has surfaced showing thick black smoke emanating from the structure. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Shop in Sarojini Nagar, Dousing Operations On.

Delhi Fire

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out at a factory in Sector 2, DSIDC Bawana. A total of 17 fire tenders rushed to the site. Due to some blasts, the building collapsed. So far, no injuries have been reported. (Source: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/7nrXfQE2wf — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)