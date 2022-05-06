Unnao (UP), May 6 (PTI) Four teenagers drowned while bathing in the Ganga river on Friday, police said.

According to police, a group of seven friends from Kanpur had come to bathe in the river but slipped into deep water.

Hearing their cries, locals rushed to help and rescued three of them but the others drowned, police said.

The bodies have been fished out and handed over to Kanpur Police, Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Sheshar Singh said.

Those who died have been identified as Arslan Ansari (17), Akid (16), Ayas (17) and Rehan (17), police said.

