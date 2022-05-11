New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The National Health Authority (NHA) on Wednesday announced the successful integration of additional 13 digital health solutions with its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in the last three months.

This takes the tally of ABDM integrated service applications to 40 since the national launch was announced on September 27, 2021, an NHA statement said.

The ABDM partners ecosystem now consists of 16 government applications and 24 private sector applications.

The integration is a technical collaboration between ABDM and health tech service providers that will help bridge the existing gap amongst different digital platforms, user applications and stakeholders in the digital health space, the statement stated.

Elaborating on the significance of this partnership, Dr R S Sharma, CEO, NHA said, "We welcome the health tech innovators who are actively coming forward to become a part of the ABDM ecosystem. In the last seven months of the launch of ABDM, growing number of popular user applications have integrated with the digital platform.

"Currently, we have 867 active integrators in the ABDM sandbox. Out of these, 40 major applications have already completed their integrations and are connecting more users to India's digital health ecosystem."

Dr Sharma said the ABDM partners ecosystem has seen enthusiastic participation from the private sector.

NHA encourages this collaborative development as we aim to change the way Indian healthcare industry serves its 1.35 billion people, he added.

