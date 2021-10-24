Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 24 (ANI): The Customs Department on Saturday recovered gold and cash, including foreign currency, from Kolkata, informed custom authorities.

As per the authorities, the Kolkata Customs Department- Commissionerate of customs (preventive) acting on a tip-off recovered and seized 40 pieces of gold bars weighing 116gm each from the Marquise Street of Kolkata.

After a quick follow up inquiry, authorities also recovered Rs 93 lakhs of cash, which includes both Indian and foreign currency. The total worth of the entire seizure is Rs. 3.23 crores, as per the customs officials.

Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

