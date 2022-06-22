Srinagar, Jun 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 40 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 4,54,585, while one more death pushed the fatality count to 4,755, officials said.

Twenty-two cases were reported from the Jammu division and 18 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

The fresh death was recorded in Kashmir, the officials added.

There are 209 active Covid cases in the union territory, while the number of recoveries reached 4,49,621, they said.

