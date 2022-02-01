New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to introduce 400 new Vande Bharat trains and said contracts for multi-modal parks at four locations will be awarded next fiscal.

She also said that a rationalised scheme to increase domestic oilseed production will be brought in to cut down imports.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23 Live: Issuance of E-Passports To Be Rolled Out This Year, See Highlights of Budget Being Presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

"One product one railway station will be popularised, 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced," Sitharaman said in her Budget 2022-23 speech.

She added that 100 PM Gati Shakti terminals would be set up in the next three years.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022: India’s Economic Growth To Be at 9.2%, Highest in the World in Current Fiscal, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)