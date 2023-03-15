New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) A leading private hospital group has conducted more than 10,000 robotic-assisted surgeries since 2011, with a 400 per cent increase in such procedures in the past two years.

According to a statement from the Apollo Hospitals, the group has expanded and introduced robotic-assisted procedures to 20-plus specialities, offering patients one of the widest and deepest tech-enabled surgical solutions in India.

Hospitals under the group have conducted more than 10,000 robotic-assisted surgeries since 2011, it said.

In the last two years alone, the group has witnessed over 400 per cent increase in the number of robotic-assisted procedures performed across its hospitals in India.

Robotic surgeries have seen maximum application across urological, gynaecology, oncology, orthopaedic and cardiothoracic procedures, the statement said.

Given its superior clinical precision, the use of robotics in surgeries has been instrumental in reducing overall hospital stay of patients, enabling faster recovery in most cases.

For instance, on an average, Apollo Hospitals has witnessed a reduction in its patient hospital time by up to 25 per cent in joint replacement procedures, up to 20 per cent in urological procedures and by up to a whopping 50 per cent in cardiac robotic surgeries, the statement said.

Dr Prathap Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "For 40 years, Apollo has pioneered the innovation in treatments to give patients the best care. Robotics is one more step in our mission to bring the best healthcare to all and we strongly believe that it will form the backbone of our country's medical infrastructure in the decade to come."

In the first two months of 2023, Apollo Hospitals performed more than 450 robotic surgeries in India and expects this number to increase significantly through the year.

