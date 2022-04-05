New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) A total of 4,055 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants have been commissioned in the country, including those under PM-CARES, to enhance the capacity of medical oxygen production and supply at the facility level, the government said on Tuesday.

As on April 4, as many as 4,02,517 oxygen cylinders and 1,13,858 oxygen concentrators have been allocated to states and Union Territories, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said in Rajya Sabha.

"As on 4th April 2022, 4,055 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants have been commissioned in the country. This includes PSA plants under PM-CARES, PSUs of various central ministries, and other sources to enhance capacity of medical oxygen production and supply at the facility level.

"As on 4th April, 2022, 4,02,517 oxygen cylinders and 1,13,858 oxygen concentrators have been allocated to states/UTs," she said in a written response .

Under ECRP Phase II, funds for installation of 884 Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) storage tanks with 1,170 Medical Gas Pipeline Systems (MGPS) have also been provided to states, she added.

