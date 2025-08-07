Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 7 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao criticized the Congress party for doing 'drama' over the 42 per cent reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), further stating that the reservation could only be achieved if there was a 'synergy' between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Speaking to ANI, Rao stated that the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were well aware that the reservation could not be achieved without a "constitutional amendment."

"We have always said that the Congress is not doing 'dharna' but 'drama'. Their BC declaration was just a drama of hypocrisy... Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi knew that 42% reservation is impossible without a constitutional amendment... 42% reservation can be achieved only if there is synergy between Congress and BJP..." Rao told ANI.

The Telangana OBC Reservation Bill aims to increase the quota for OBCs in local body elections to 42 per cent, reflecting the demographic strength and longstanding demand of backwards communities in the state.

On Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led a massive dharna in Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the President's consent for the Bills passed by the State Assembly that seek 42% reservations to Backward Classes (BC) in local body elections as well as in the education and employment sectors.

He said that if the Bills don't get the approval, it will prove that the BJP is against the backward class communities.

"During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi promised the people of Telangana that after forming the government, we would conduct a caste census to provide 42% reservation for OBCs. Based on this promise, the people voted the Congress to power," Revanth Reddy told reporters.

"After forming the government, we fulfilled our commitment by conducting the caste census and passing a bill for 42% OBC reservation. The Governor has sent the bill to the President for approval, but four months have passed with no response," he added.

He accused the Centre of being indifferent to the pleas of the State government regarding the Bills. (ANI)

