West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Thursday seized 4,275 liquor bottles worth around Rs 20 lakhs from a vehicle at Jeelugumilli village in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district.

The liquor bottles were being transported illegally from neighbouring Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. One accused has been sent on remand, police said.

Also Read | Tripura Reports 206 New COVID 19 Cases in Past 24 Hours : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 23, 2020.

Additional Superintendent of Police Karimulla Shariff said that based on a tip-off, Sub-Inspector Viswanatham and his team were conducting a vehicle checking drive at Jeelugumilli check post.

On checking a particular vehicle, 4,275 liquor bottles were seized out of which 4,016 of them are quarter bottles, 216 are 750 ml bottles and 43 are one litre bottles.

Also Read | Coronavirus Cases in Telangana Cross 50,000-Mark After 1,567 People Test Positive in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 447.

"Total seized items is Rs 7.5 lakhs in Telangana and around Rs 20 lakhs in Andhra Pradesh. One accused has been sent on remand," Shariff said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)