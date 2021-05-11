Jammu, May 11 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested 44 people and slapped FIRs against several others for violation of lockdown along with COVID-19 guidelines in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

A total of 38 FIRs have been registered against violators of COVID protocols, 44 persons arrested and 141 people fined during a drive against the those breaking the law, they said.

Furthermore, 21 vehicles have been seized while 17 commercial establishments have been sealed as per procedure under the law, they said.

The officials said that with the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases, all members of the public are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, visits only to local places, nearby shops for essentials and medicines, use of face masks and sanitisers and avoid crowded spots.

The public are requested to adhere to COVID protocols and containment measures that are in place to prevent the further spread of COVID infection, the officials further said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended curfew measures in place to check the spread of coronavirus till May 17.

