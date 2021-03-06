Bhopal, Mar 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 467 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,64,214, Health department officials said.

The fatality count rose to 3,868 with two more deaths reported since Friday evening.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 13 of the 52 districts in the state.

A total of 395 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 2,56,819, the department said.

With 173 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 60,559, while that of Bhopal rose to 44,578 with addition of 104 cases.

Indore has so far reported 933 deaths and Bhopal 618.

Indore is now left with 1,378 active cases while Bhopal has 610 such cases.

With 15,557 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 58.78 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,64,214, new cases 467, death toll 3,868, recovered 2,56,819, active cases 3,527, number of tests so far 58,78,898.

