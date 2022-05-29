Thiruvananthapuram, May 29 (PTI) A 47-year-old man died on Sunday due to West Nile fever in Kerala's Thrissur district, the first fatality in the state caused by the vector-borne infection in the last three years, prompting the health department to issue directions for people to eliminate mosquito breeding sites to prevent the disease.

Also Read | Paradip Port Project in Line with PM Modi’s Vision of Development of Eastern States, Says … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

The health department said it took proactive measures as soon as a case of West Nile fever was detected in Thrissur district.

Also Read | Nepal Plane Crash: Thane Couple, Their 2 Children on Board Missing Plane; Kin Asked to Contact Embassy, Say Police.

"A special team from the medical office visited the locality of the victim and the district vector control board took samples from various parts of the district for testing. Steps were taken to destroy the mosquito breeding sites in the locality," the release said.

Sources said the man developed fever and other symptoms on May 17 and after getting treatment from various hospitals, he was admitted to the government medical college in Thrissur, where he was diagnosed with West Nile fever.

The health department has issued directions to district authorities to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures including declaring a dry day if necessary.

"Importance should be given to destroying the mosquito breeding sites everywhere. Individuals should take responsibility and clean their residential areas. Clogged drains, stagnant water should be cleared," state Health Minister Veena George said in a release.

The health department said West Nile fever is spread by the Culex species of mosquitoes. It was first detected in 1937 in Uganda. The fever was first detected in Kerala in 2011 and a six-year-old boy from Malappuram died due to the fever in 2019.

It said the West Nile virus can cause a fatal neurological disease in humans but most of those infected will not show any symptoms. It is mainly transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)