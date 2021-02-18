Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) As many as 48,006 persons received coronavirus vaccine shots in Maharashtra on Thursday, an official said.

Of them, 40,931 received their first dose while 7,075 received the second jab.

Those who received the first dose of the vaccine included 14,673 healthcare workers and 26,258 frontline workers.

Thus, the cumulative figure of those who have received the first dose in the state reached 8,30,345, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)