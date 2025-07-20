Bilaspur (HP), July 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has introduced a new system under which pensions will be disbursed on a monthly basis, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani said on Sunday.

The move aims to provide major relief to social security pension beneficiaries and to eliminate the earlier practice where beneficiaries had to wait three months to receive their dues, he said.

Dharmani said that with this change, the pension amount will be directly credited to the beneficiary's bank accounts every month, ensuring timely financial assistance and streamlining the entire process, according to an official statement issued here.

The step is expected to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the pension distribution system, it said.

He said that the government's decision to implement monthly pension payments across the state has also been enforced in Bilaspur and the concerned department has completed all preparations in this regard.

Currently 48,415 people in Bilaspur are receiving social security pensions. These include elderly citizens, persons with disabilities, widows, divorced and single women, leprosy patients, and transgender persons.

The statement said that to ensure the smooth implementation of the scheme, a proposal of Rs 7.25 crore has been sent for budget approval.

Dharmani further informed that the government provides monthly pensions based on specific eligibility criteria. Senior citizens aged 60 to 69 years receive Rs 1,000, those above 70 years receive Rs 1,500, persons with 40 to 69 percent disability get Rs 1,150, and those with more than 70 percent disability are given Rs 1,700.

Widows receive Rs 1,500, while leprosy patients and transgender persons are entitled to Rs 1,000 per month.

The minister emphasised that pensioners are no longer required to visit government offices for submission of applications. Instead, they can conveniently apply online either through Lokmitra Kendras or by using their mobile phones.

The system is designed to be user-friendly and will make the entire process more transparent, accessible, and effective, he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff.)