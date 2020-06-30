Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally rose to 1,74,761 on Tuesday with 4,878 new patients coming to light, said the state health department.

Death toll due to the pandemic in the state reached 7,855 with 245 patients succumbing to the infection, it said.

Also Read | West Bengal Extends Lockdown in Containment Zones Till July 31; Educational Institutes, Cinema Halls, Gyms & Swimming Pools to Remain Shut.

1,951 coronavirus patients were discharged upon recovery during the day, taking the number of recovered patients in the state to 90,911.

There are 75,995 active cases in Maharashtra now. 9,66,723 people have been tested.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 4878 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 1,74,761: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)