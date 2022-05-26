Thane, May 26 (PTI) With the addition of 49 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,09,666, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895 and the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll at 3,407, another official said.

