Barabanki (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) Five "bomb-like shells" and a digital timer were recovered from near Safedabad railway station here on Friday, police said.

The recovery was made 150 metres from the railway station under Satrikh police station area, they said.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said five "bomb-like shells" and a digital timer were found in a carry bag.

Circle Officer (CO), City, Atish Kumar Singh said the bomb disposal squad is examining the recovered objects and it will only be known after the investigation if they are bombs.

