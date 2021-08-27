Dima Hasao (Assam) [India], August 27 (ANI): Five persons were killed late on Thursday after unknown miscreants allegedly set ablaze atleast seven trucks near the Diyungbra area in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

Speaking to ANI on condition of anonymity, an Assam Police officer said, "Unknown miscreants set fire to atleast seven trucks near Diyungbra area in Dima Hasao. Police rushed to the spot and recovered five dead bodies that were found burnt at the spot."

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

