Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): As many as five patients died in a Roorkee hospital due to oxygen shortage, informed Haridwar District Magistrate on Wednesday.

Haridwar District Administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident and constituted a committee to investigate this incident.

"85-bedded COVID-19 private hospital in Azadnagar, Roorkee on Monday late night, ran out of oxygen and the hospital management made arrangements for 20 cylinders in a hurry but at 4 am the oxygen ran out again by the time oxygen was arranged again, 5 patients died," said Haridwar District Magistrate.

As Covid-19 cases surge, several hospitals across the country have been reporting a shortage of oxygen and due to that many people admitted there have lost their lives. (ANI)

