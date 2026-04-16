Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): More than 3,000 homebuyers associated with a housing project in Agra have approached the Uttar Pradesh government, seeking intervention in the Sushant Taj City township, which has allegedly remained incomplete for nearly two decades. The project was launched by Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd.

According to the homebuyers, plots were booked in the early 2000s with the expectation of timely delivery. However, they allege that the project was stalled midway, and possession has not been handed over despite many buyers claiming to have paid the full amount. Several allottees state that they continue to face financial strain due to ongoing EMIs and rental expenses.

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The homebuyers have urged the state government to step in and ensure completion of the project or provide appropriate compensation. Allegations have also been raised against the Agra Development Authority for reportedly not taking sufficient steps to ensure progress and accountability.

K.G. Agarwal, president of the homebuyers' association, stated that around 3,000 families are affected. He alleged that despite full payments by many buyers, there has been no possession and limited communication from the developer or authorities. He has called for government support, including possible takeover or facilitation of the project's completion.

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Buyers further allege that frequent changes in project management, lack of communication, and absence of a clear timeline have added to their difficulties. They also claim that the project has not seen effective resolution under insolvency proceedings related to other Ansal Group ventures, leaving them without adequate relief.

The matter is further complicated by ongoing investigations into the group's financial dealings. It is alleged that the Enforcement Directorate has attached certain properties linked to the group in separate cases in Agra, contributing to uncertainty around the project.

Several buyers have also written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking direct intervention. One allottee alleged that despite making full payment, possession has not been granted even after 20 years. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)