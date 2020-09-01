Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Five people have been apprehended allegedly for fraudulently withdrawing money from Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund, officials said.

A team of the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell, Assam apprehended five accused - Mohammad Arif, Mohammad Asif, Sri Lalji, Sarvesh Rao, and Ravindra Kumar.

The arrests were made after the Assam CM's office detected some unusual transactions in the relief fund.

"On August 10, Assam Chief Minister's office detected some unusual transactions in CM's Relief Fund. Some fraudulent withdrawals were there. CM instructed me to investigate the matter. On August 12, I filed a complaint and later a case was registered," Rosie Kalita, Superintendent of Police, CM's Special Vigilance Cell told reporters here.

"A preliminary investigation showed that the accused belong to Basti, Gorakhpur, and Lucknow. On August 27, we raided certain places in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh and apprehended 5 persons in connection with the case. We produced them in court in Basti district and got them on transit remand," she said. (ANI)

