Crime Branch of Goa Police with those apprehended for online gambling(Photo/ANI)

Ribander (Goa) [India], September 21 (ANI): Five people have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in online gambling activities, Goa Police said on Wednesday.

Those nabbed are residents of Chhattisgarh and were conducting gambling activities inside the premises of Annette Beach Apartments in the city, police said.

Also Read | UP Shocker: BJP MLA Chhotey Lal Verma Booked for Rape, Assault, and Harassment of Woman in Agra.

The five apprehended on Tuesday have been identified as Aman, Rakesh Kumar, Sagar, Vishal Kumar and Karan.

As per an official statement, a team of the Crime Branch in Ribander has attached various articles worth Rs 1,20,000 from the accused.

Also Read | Mumbai: House Help Robs Employer of Valuables and Cash Worth Over Rs. 3 Lakh To Have Luxurious Life With Boyfriend, Arrested.

According to police the accused were engaged in online gambling in the close premises as a "game of chance" by using their laptop, mobile phones, and Internet connection with a router.

Rs 3,200 in different denominations of currency were also seized from the accused.

The gambling activity was busted by the Crime Branch team led by Inspector Dinesh Gadekar, along with Sub Inspector Girish T Padloskar, head constables Ashok Gawade, Ishwar Kaskar and constables Vinayak Sawant, Kalpesh Toraskar and Rupesh Gaikward. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)