Visual from the fire at firecracker manufacturing unit in Dahanu. (Photo/ANI)

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Five persons were severely injured in a massive explosion that took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Thursday morning.

"Fire tenders reached the spot and the firefighting operation is underway," said Palghar Collector's Office.

"The 5 people who were severely injured due to the explosion have been hospitalised," it added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

