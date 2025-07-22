Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTI) Five men were killed and four injured in a collision between two cars on a highway in Bikaner district of Rajasthan, police said Tuesday morning.

The accident that left both cars completely mangled occurred late Monday night near Sikhwal area, they said.

Also Read | Odisha Horror: 15-Year-Old Female Hockey Trainee Raped at Lodge in Jajpur, 2 Coaches Among 3 Detained.

According to police, the collision was so intense that one or two injured passengers smashed through windows and were flung onto the road.

The rescue team had to cut out through the wreckage to retrieve one body trapped inside.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Both Houses Set to Proceed Today After Disruptions Led to Day 1 Adjournment Due to Opposition Protests Over Pahalgam Terror Attack.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital while the injured are under treatment, the police said.

Manoj Jakhar, Karan, Surendra Kumar, Dinesh and Madan Saran were identified as the dead, they said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)