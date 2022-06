Jalore (Rajasthan) [India], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered his condolences to the families of those were killed in a road accident in Rajasthan's Jalore.

Five people died after a speeding car collided with a truck on NH 325 earlier today. According to the information, all the five occupants of the car died on the spot.

Also Read | Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Seeks More Time to Appear Before ED, His Lawyer Submits Letter to Probe Agency in Mumbai.

Locals said that the accident happened in the early hours of Tuesday.

"The road accident in Jalore, Rajasthan is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. May God give them strength in this hour of grief" the Prime Minister tweeted.

Also Read | Meta Rolls Out Instagram Reels APIs for Developers.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to tweet: "The death of five people in a road accident near Charalee village in Ahor area in Jalore is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss and may the soul of the departed rest in peace."

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia tweeted, "The horrific road accident in Ahor area of Jalore district is extremely sad; May God rest the departed souls and give courage to the families to bear this loss. The @BJP4Rajasthan family stands with the bereaved family in this hour of grief. Peace!"

As soon as the information about the incident was received, senior police officers reached the spot.

The deceased are yet to be identified and Police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)