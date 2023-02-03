Nagapattinam (TN), Feb 3 (PTI) About five lakh acre paddy crop, ready for harvest, was completely damaged due to unseasonal rainfall in Cauvery delta areas, President of Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations' Coordination Committee P R Pandian said on Friday.

After visiting several rain-hit paddy fields including those in Thalaignyayiru, Vedaranyam, Keezhvelur areas in Nagapattinam district and following interaction with Cauvery delta region farmers on losses, Pandian urged the government to ensure compensation commensurate with the losses.

The farmers have insured the crop (late Samba/Thaladi season) and the compensation should fully offset the losses due to the unseasonal rainfall, he said.

"I urge Chief Minister M K Stalin to come forward to provide compensation to the affected farmers from the State Disaster Response Fund," he said in a statement.

On February 2, Cauvery delta regions including Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur recorded heavy rainfall ranging from 7 centimetres to 10 centimetres.

The paddy procurement through Direct Paddy Procurement centres is affected and steps should be taken to purchase paddy with 21 per cent moisture content without any conditions, Pandian urged the government.

Current norms stipulate procurement of paddy with less than 19 per cent moisture content.

The depression on Thursday over south Sri Lanka weakened into a well marked low pressure area over Cape Comorin and adjoining Gulf of Mannar and west coast of Sri Lanka and on Friday persisted over the same region with associated cyclonic circulation.

