Mathura (UP), Aug 15 (PTI) Five members of an alleged interstate gang of vehicle thieves were arrested at a check-post on Neemgaon bypass in Govardhan area here, police said on Sunday.

“While four members of the gang -- Krishna, Anuj, Suprit and Om Prakash -- are from Haryana, the fifth accused Devendra is a resident of Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh," Sanjiv Dubey, Inspector, Govardhan police station said.

The accused were travelling in stolen two-wheelers through the area when the police and SOG personnel were checking the vehicles.

According to police, five country-made pistols, 13 live cartridges, a motorbike, a scooty, Rs 2,800 in cash, two mobile phones and three Aadhar cards were recovered from the gang members' possession.

All the accused have been sent to judicial custody, police added.

