Leh, Aug 17 (PTI) Five more patients died of coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the death toll due to the disease in the union territory to 14, officials said on Monday.

Kargil district recorded four new deaths, while one COVID-19 patient breathed his last in Leh, the officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls in National Capital, IMD Predicts More Rainfall in Next 48 Hours.

So far, Kargil has reported eight deaths due to the disease and Leh six. As of Sunday evening, the number of cases in Ladakh stood at 1,948, of which 1,005 infections were in Kargil and 943 in Leh, the officials said.

They said 70 per cent of the total patients have been cured of the disease and subsequently discharged from hospitals.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Woman Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Practicing Black Magic in Giridih District.

The union territory now has 578 active COVID-19 cases -- 350 in Leh and 228 in Kargil district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)