India News | 5 More Indian Wetlands Added to Ramsar List

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Five more Indian wetlands have been added to the global list of wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, taking the total number of such highly recognised waterlogged ecosystems in the country to 80, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

Agency News PTI| Jan 31, 2024 11:28 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | 5 More Indian Wetlands Added to Ramsar List

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Five more Indian wetlands have been added to the global list of wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, taking the total number of such highly recognised waterlogged ecosystems in the country to 80, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

Of the five wetlands added to the Ramsar list, Magadi Kere Conservation Reserve, Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve, and Aghanashini Estuary are in Karnataka and Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary and Longwood Shola Reserve Forest are in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Slits Eight-Year-Old Daughter's Throat in Bhopal, Throws in Ambush Assuming Her Dead, Girl Survives; Probe Underway.

The aim of the Ramsar list is "to develop and maintain an international network of wetlands, which are important for the conservation of global biological diversity and for sustaining human life, through the maintenance of their ecosystem components, processes, and benefits".

Yadav said the emphasis Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put on environmental protection and conservation has led to a paradigm shift in how India treats its wetlands.

Also Read | Who is Kalpana Soren? All You Need to Know About Hemant Soren's Wife Who May Become Next Chief Minister of Jharkhand.facebook-sm" onclick="PopupCenter(this.href,'India News | 5 More Indian Wetlands Added to Ramsar List via latestly',560,360,'issocial','https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/india-news-5-more-indian-wetlands-added-to-ramsar-list-5728578.html');return false" href="https://facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/india-news-5-more-indian-wetlands-added-to-ramsar-list-5728578.html" title="Share on Facebook">

India News | 5 More Indian Wetlands Added to Ramsar List

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Five more Indian wetlands have been added to the global list of wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, taking the total number of such highly recognised waterlogged ecosystems in the country to 80, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

Agency News PTI| Jan 31, 2024 11:28 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | 5 More Indian Wetlands Added to Ramsar List

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Five more Indian wetlands have been added to the global list of wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, taking the total number of such highly recognised waterlogged ecosystems in the country to 80, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

Of the five wetlands added to the Ramsar list, Magadi Kere Conservation Reserve, Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve, and Aghanashini Estuary are in Karnataka and Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary and Longwood Shola Reserve Forest are in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Slits Eight-Year-Old Daughter's Throat in Bhopal, Throws in Ambush Assuming Her Dead, Girl Survives; Probe Underway.

The aim of the Ramsar list is "to develop and maintain an international network of wetlands, which are important for the conservation of global biological diversity and for sustaining human life, through the maintenance of their ecosystem components, processes, and benefits".

Yadav said the emphasis Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put on environmental protection and conservation has led to a paradigm shift in how India treats its wetlands.

Also Read | Who is Kalpana Soren? All You Need to Know About Hemant Soren's Wife Who May Become Next Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

"This reflects in the Amrit Dharohar initiative envisioned by PM Modi," he said.

"Powered by 5! Met with Dr Musonda Mumba, Secretary General of the Convention on Wetlands, in Delhi today. With two days to go for #WorldWetlandsDay, India today increased its tally of Ramsar Sites from 75 to 80," he posted on X.

The Ramsar Convention is an international treaty for the conservation and wise use of wetlands. It is named after the Iranian city of Ramsar, on the Caspian Sea, where the treaty was signed on February 2, 1971.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Premier League
100K+ searches
Aston Villa vs Newcastle
20K+ searches
Nottm Forest vs Arsenal
20K+ searches
Anil Babar
10K+ searches
Arsenal
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

Headlines

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot