Aizawl, July 17 (PTI) Five more persons, including a woman, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 272, an official said on Friday.

Of the total 272 COVID-19 cases, 112 are active as 160 people have already recovered from the disease, the official said.

According to a statement of the Information and Public Relations department, the new cases were confirmed at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Thursday night.

It said that at least 248 samples were tested at ZMC on Thursday, of which three persons from Aizawl district and two from Serchhip district have tested positive for COVID-19.

The five have returned from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Nagaland and Tripura, it said, adding that they have been placed under quarantine since their arrival in the state and all are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, an official said that at least 24 samples of COVID-19 active patients, including 12 BSF jawans, were retested at Lunglei civil hospital on Thursday and 20 of them came out as negative in the first test.

A confirmation test will be conducted again, he said.

So far, Aizawl district has reported 109 cases followed by Lunglei (63), Siaha (23), Champhai (10), Kolasib (12), Serchhip (7), Lawngtlai and Mamit district reported 21 cases each and Saitual and Khawzawl reported 3 cases each.

Hnahthial district has not reported any COVID-19 case till date.

