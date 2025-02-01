Muzaffarpur, Feb 1 (PTI) Five persons from Nepal, including three women, were killed on Saturday when the SUV in which they were returning from the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj in UP met with an accident in Bihar, police said.

The accident took place in the Muzaffarpur district where the SUV overturned while speeding on a highway, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Vineeta Sinha.

"According to the eyewitnesses, the driver took a sharp turn, trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle. All the occupants belonged to the Mahottari district of Nepal," she said.

"While five persons, three of them women, died on the spot, the remaining four were seriously injured and have been referred to a hospital in Patna," she added.

