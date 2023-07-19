Bengaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) Five terror suspects have been arrested by the Central Crime Branch with a huge consignment of explosives and firearms, including pistols, live cartridges and materials used for explosives, police sources said on Wednesday.

The five suspects were among 21 persons arrested in connection with a murder case in the past, the police sources said.

They added that the kingpin, who was earlier in jail and is currently absconding, has been in touch with the suspects through a cell phone.

They were caught near a place of worship in Kanakanagar area of Sultanpalya locality while planning a major conspiracy, sources said.

The Central Crime Branch arrested them acting on a tip-off.

