Muzaffarnagar, Aug 19: A five-year-old boy was crushed to death by a tractor when he was playing outside his home in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Atif, a residence of Bantikheda village in the Babri police station area of Shamli.

After the accident on Tuesday evening, villagers staged a protest and demanded immediate arrest of the accused, a police officer said.

Two young men have been taken into custody in coonection with the accident, the police officer said. Police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

