Noida (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) A five-year-old boy drowned in a fountain inside a park in Greater Noida on Monday evening, police said.

The incident happened at D Block in Sector P-3 of Greater Noida, they said.

The deceased child was identified as Prithvi, son of Subhash and Ruchi, who originally hailed from Shahjahanpur but were staying in D Block. Both of them worked as dhobis in close proximity to the park.

According to the police, Prithvi had strayed into the park and was playing near the fountain while his parents were busy at work. When the child disappeared from sight, the couple searched for him, and found him floating face down in the fountain.

On being alerted, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

The Greater Noida Industrial Authority (GNIDA) has expressed condolences to the family and initiated a probe into the incident.

Gunja Singh, Officer on Special, GNIDA, said, "This incident is very sad. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family. The cause of the incident is being investigated. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible for negligence. All necessary steps will be taken to ensure that no such incident happens in future."

