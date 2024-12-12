Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Five-year-old Aryan, who fell into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa, lost the battle for life.

He was taken out of the borewell last night after more than 55-hour-long rescue operation and was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance in an unconscious state, where doctors declared him dead.

"The child was rushed to the district hospital in an ambulance having advanced life support system but he was dead," police said.

The incident occurred in the Kalikhad village at around 3 pm on Monday and the rescue operation began an hour later.

Aryan was playing at a farm and accidentally fell into the borewell in front of her mother.

As soon as the rescue team reached there, oxygen supply was started through a pipe and a camera was placed to capture his movement.

A parallel pit was dug to reach the child. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel said there were myriad challenges in the operation - the water level in the area was around 160 feet, capturing any movement of the child on camera was difficult, and there were safety concerns for the staff as well.

