Simdega (Jharkhand), Mar 6 (PTI) A five-year-old elephant was found dead in Jharkhand's Simdega district, a forest official said on Thursday.

The animal was suffering from a wound in its right leg for the last 15 days, and the carcass was spotted at Awga-Gharsa forest in Bolba block on Wednesday, he said.

Forest range officer S S Chaudhary said villagers had spotted the elephant with a wound around 15 days back.

"The elephant was provided with food and treatment. Two persons were also deployed to keep an eye on the pachyderm. It was gradually recovering," he said, adding that a team of wildlife experts from Mathura was also engaged.

"The team treated the elephant on Tuesday. Unfortunately, it couldn't survive and its carcass was found on Wednesday," Chaudhary said.

Asked about the cause of the wound, the range officer said prima facie it appeared that attempts were made to capture the elephant.

"An investigation is being carried out in this regard," he added.

