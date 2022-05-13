Udaipur, May 13 (PTI) The Congress is likely to adopt a "50 below 50" formula under which 50 per cent representation in the party organisation -- from block to the CWC level -- would be given to those under 50 years of age.

The party said it is also deliberating on an employment guarantee scheme for the youth and asserted that all measures under discussion at the party's ‘Chintan Shivir' here could be implemented in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where it is in power.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken said a proposal of at least 50 per cent representation for youth from bottom to Congress in the party organisation is being deliberated.

"There is a discussion ongoing over this and we will take this thing forward," he said.

At another presser, some members of youth and empowerment committee, formed by Sonia Gandhi to lead discussions at the Chintan Shivir which began here Friday, listed the problems being faced by youths in the country such as rising unemployment.

Ragini Nayak, a member of the panel, said the committee wants that from block level to the Congress Working Committee, youth issues should feature prominently in deliberations.

“The Congress believes that '50 below 50' formula should be adopted. In this Shivir also there are 50 per cent less then 50 years of age people. From the level of block to CWC, 50 percent representation should be for those below 50,” the Congress spokesperson said.

This is being considered by the Congress and it is possible that this would be implemented, Nayak said.

She said caste, religious, gender and regional diversity should also be given equal representation among youth.

On a question about the right to employment for youth, another spokesperson, Alka Lamba, said this has come up in discussions.

"So it is being discussed how the Congress can compel the current government and how in 2024 when people are looking for a change… the party will look at how it can implement the right to employment looking at legalities (of other schemes it has implemented),” she said.

Lamba said the MGNREGA is for rural areas “but our government has also looked at how it can be applied in urban areas”.

Asked if the Congress could implement it in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, she said, "Where we have governments, we can implement the things we are discussing so that we set an example for other BJP-ruled and non-Congress ruled states."

The discussions at the Shivir will continue on the second and third day as well and the conclusions will be recorded in the form of a declaration, a draft of which will be discussed at the CWC meeting to be held there on the third and last day.

