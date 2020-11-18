Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,57,520 with the state reporting 5,011 new cases of infection on Wednesday, the health department said.

With 100 new deaths being reported during the day, the state's death toll rose to 46,202, it said in a statement.

A total of 6,608 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, which took the number of recovered persons to 16,30,111, the department said in a statement.

There are 80,221 active cases in the state.

