Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Bairabi-Sairang Railway Project, a 51.38 km long rail link, is set to revolutionise connectivity in Mizoram by connecting the state capital Aizawl to the Indian Railways network for the first time after independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of this project in 2014 and will inaugurate it on September 13, 2025.

Also Read | Mangaluru Horror: Man, Accomplices Gang Rape Minor Girl After Befriending Her on Instagram, Films Act and Shares Video With Friends; 7 Arrested.

Built under the budget of Rs 8071 crore, this rail network travelling via Assam's Silchar was sanctioned in the year 2008-09 and was completed in 11 years. The railway line includes four stations: Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang-Sihhmui.

Speaking on this project, KK Sharma, CPRO of Bairabi Sairang Railway Project, North East Frontier Railway CPRO, said that this railway station is set to connect five stations- Hortoki, Mualkhang and Kawnpui stations along with Bairabi and Sairang.

Also Read | Did Priyanka Gandhi Mention Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's Wife in 'Bodyguard Sleeping on Bed' Story Set After Her Death? Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

The project features 48 tunnels spanning 12.853 km and 142 bridges, including 55 major and 87 minor bridges. Notably, Bridge No. 196 stands out with a towering height of 104 meters, surpassing the height of Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar.

"The Bairabi Sairang Railway Project is 51.38 km long, which connects Mizoram's capital Aizawl to the mainstream of Indian Railways. This project was started in 2014 when PM Modi laid its foundation stone. It took 11 years, and now this project is completely ready. The PM is going to inaugurate it very soon. The people of Mizoram will be able to travel to various parts of the country with ease. The total cost of this project is Rs 8071 crore, and there are five railway stations, Hortoki, Mualkhang and Kawnpui stations apart from Bairabi and Sairang," Sharma told ANI.

He further notes that this line comprises 55 large bridges, 87 small bridges, and 48 tunnels. Through this line, the train will reduce the travel time between Silchar and Aizawl from 7 hours to 3 hours. Additionally, from Guwahati, the travel time will be reduced from eighteen hours to twelve hours.

"It has 55 big bridges, 87 small bridges, and 48 tunnels. This entire project is a boon for the people of Mizoram, as it has been more than 75 years since we gained independence, yet there has been no railway connectivity here. Now, by train, we will be able to reach Silchar from Aizawl in three hours, and Guwahati from Aizawl in 12 hours. It will become very easy for the local people and students. Getting medical facilities would also be easier. The price of things will also decrease. The prices of things are very high because it takes a lot of time and effort to reach here. The tourism will also get a boost," adds Sharma.

The project is expected to boost Mizoram's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and provide a cheaper mode of transport. The railway line will facilitate seamless travel to Aizawl via Silchar, offering passengers scenic vistas of rolling hills, lush forests, and the vibrant cultural fabric of Mizoram.

Meanwhile, in May 2025, the Northeast Frontier Railway conducted a trial run of the railway, followed by safety inspections in June. Moreover, the Commissioner of Railway Safety has also cleared the line for passenger operations, which will allow trains to run up to 90 kilometres per hour. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)