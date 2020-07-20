Aurangabad, Jul 20 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district rose to 10,854 after 51 more people tested positive for the disease on Monday, an official said.

Three more deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported in the district, taking the toll to 399, he said.

Also Read | AGR Case Row | Supreme Court Justice Arun Mishra Denies Mukul Rohatgi's Plea, Says 'We Will Impose Exemplary Costs on Telecom Companies': Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

Out of the 51 new cases, 17 were reported from Aurangabad city and 23 from rural parts of the district. The other 11 cases were found during rapid-antigen tests at checkposts set up by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

As of now, there are 4,314 active cases in the district, while 6,141 patients have been discharged after recovery, the official said.

Also Read | Realme 6i Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC to Be Launched in India on July 24.

On Sunday night, Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said out of the rapid-antigen tests conducted of 9,000 shopkeepers, milk dairy owners, meat shop owners, and fruit and vegetable vendors, 184 were so far found positive for coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)