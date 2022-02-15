New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): A 51 years old man allegedly shot himself to death in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area, informed police on Tuesday.

As per the police, the victim, who was taken to the hospital following the incident, was declared brought dead.

Also Read | Mumbai: ED Raids Multiple Locations Linked to Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim.

"The accused has been identified as Jaipal Chaudhary, who was 51 years old. We received the information about the incident yesterday," said the police.

"A suicide note, recovered from his car standing outside his residence, revealed that the deceased did not want to live anymore and was thus ending his life," they added.

Also Read | Supreme Court Allows Future Retail To Move Delhi High Court To Seek Resumption of NCLT Proceedings Over Its Rs 27,513 Crore Transaction With Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

The police have also recovered the revolver used by the deceased.

"We have recovered the revolver used by the deceased to shoot himself, with five live cartridges. One empty shell from the revolver was taken from the deceased's son in the hospital itself. The revolver recovered is engraved with a national emblem and its license is verified," said police.

A case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC and a probe has been initiated.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)