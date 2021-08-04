Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], August 4 (ANI): Police seized approximately 518 grams of heroin from West Bengal's Siliguri on Tuesday. One suspect has also been arrested.

Acting on a specific intel, the Siliguri Police yesterday evening apprehended one, named Arbinda Biswas, a 27 years old Assam native, and recovered one sealed leather packet containing Heroin, weighing approximately 518 grams from his possession, police informed.

The market value of the seized contraband drug is said to be about Rs 2.5 crore.

"The accused person had been carrying the contraband drugs to sell the same among the prospective buyers at Siliguri and its surrounding areas," the police said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and will be presented before the court today with a prayer for police remand.

Further investigation of the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)