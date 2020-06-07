India News | 52 More Test Positive, Uttarakhand's COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 1,355

Dehradun, Jun 7 (PTI) Fifty-two people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the virus count to 1,355 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

The fresh cases were reported from Haridwar (27), Dehradun (11), Bageshwar (6), Tehri (3), Nainital (2), Udham Singh Nagar (2) and Champawat (1), the state health department bulletin said.

Most of the new patients had returned from Mumbai, Noida, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad, it said.

While 528 COVID-19 patients have recovered, six have migrated out of the state and 13 succumbed to the infection, the bulletin said.

Cause of eight deaths was other than COVID-19, that of one could not be ascertained and the cause of death in four cases is awaited, it said.

Meanwhile, Dehradun was sanitised for the second consecutive day on Sunday in compliance with a state government order to observe a shutdown in the state capital on weekends to sanitise the city.

Fifty wards of the city were sanitised with the help of tractors, tankers and fire brigade vehicles on Sunday.

